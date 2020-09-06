Sections
Ananya Panday’s ‘Bambaiya’ girl mix with glamorous avatar at Khaali Peeli promotions put fashion police on alert

Khaali Peeli promotions got Ananya Panday vibing in a smoking hot mood and these pictures are proof

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 08:35 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Ananya Panday’s glam look for Khaali Peeli promotions (Instagram/ananyapanday)

Delaying winters and setting the mercury soaring higher than usual, Bollywood diva Ananya Panday stepped out this weekend for the promotions of her upcoming Maqbool Khan-directorial, Khaali Peeli. Vibing in a smoking hot mood, Ananya’s ‘Bambaiya’ girl mix with glamorous avatar put fashion police on immediate alert.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 21-year-old star shared a couple of pictures from her latest photoshoot that redefine ‘slay’. Donning a backless black crop top with a plunging neckline and voguish belted details, Ananya teamed the look with a pair of camouflage-print pants.

Opting for soft smokey eyes and a nude glossy lip shade, Ananya left her wavy tresses open as she accessorised the look with designer rings. Completing the glam look with a pair of black heels, Ananya looked totally stunning as she posed for the camera before a bright red backdrop.

Check out Ananya’s glam look here: 



Khaali Peeli teaser that came out last month, featured Ananya in a never-before-seen desi look. The diva has ever since kept fans updated on social media with her pictures from the set and a few recent ones showed her pulling off an Indian suit with a set of bangles, a nose pin, a pair of large metallic earrings and henna on her palms.  

Initially slated to release on June 12, 2020, Khaali Peeli took a backseat like other movies due to hit the screens this year courtesy the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Starring actor Ishaan Khatter opposite Ananya, the movie also features actors Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist and Satish Kaushik in a supporting role. Bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra, the entertainment flick is expected to have a digital release on an OTT platform, reportedly on October 2, 2020.

