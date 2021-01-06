Sections
Ananya Panday’s vacay fashion is worth emulating

Actor Ananya Panday’s holiday fashion was totally on point and she gave us umpteen style inspiration on what to wear on a beach vacay. Here’s what worked and what didn’t for the style maven.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 11:47 IST

By Akshay Kaushal, Hindustan Times

Ananya Panday shows us how to rock tie-dye denims while holidaying on the beach.

Actor Ananya Panday might be back from her Maldives vacation but her super trendy outfits created quite a buzz on social media. The 22-year-old made sure to give a glimpse of all her looks she sported during the beach trip. Nailing all the current trend, she looked every inch the stunner in all her looks. We round off her five holiday picks and tell you what we liked the most about each.

Take 1

 

Your vacationing should be high on style and who better than Ananya Panday to show us that in this fun and flirty matching skirt and top teamed with a basket hat. The tiered skirt and the cold shoulder top were a match made in heaven and an apt combination for the beach for those who look for an alternative to bikinis while soaking up some sun.



Take 2

 

While chilling in the pool, Ananya wore this printed sunflower print bottom with black bikini top from Shivan and Narresh. The high-waist bikini bottom looked au courant and her messy wet hair did rest of the magic.

Take 3

 

Another perfect pick she made while hitting the beach is this bandeau dress which she styled with a dainty pearl neckpiece. The sunset hue of yellow and orange looked refreshing.

Take 4

 

Ananya made a wise choice in a pair of tie-dye denims and bandeau top for her evening outing on the beach. Those heart earrings win our heart and we simply adore the way the effortless styling in this look.

Take 5

 

Your bikini choice shouldn’t be boring in any solid hue. Pastels can look oh-so fabulous and wearing this powdery pink bikini top and bottom she made sure she managed to get some Insta-worthy snaps.

