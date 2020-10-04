Ananya Panday spices up summer and spring look in off-shoulder leather boohoo top at Khaali Peeli promotions

Ananya Panday spices up summer and spring look in off-shoulder leather separates (Instagram/ananyapanday)

As their first film together hit the digital platforms amid Covid-19, Khaali Peeli stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter set the mercury soaring with their ravishing looks at the promotions. Dressed to kill, the duo twinned in black but Ananya spiced up the summer and spring look in leather separates.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva shared a slew of pictures that redefined ‘slay’ as she flaunted her cute and sexy vibe. Donning black leather boohoo top with puffy and off-shoulder sleeves that were fastened in the front with a neon green zipper, Ananya teamed the sultry look with a pair of shorts with multi-coloured geometric stripes.

The shorts featured a high paper-bag waist and a rope bow cinched them at the waist. Leaving her soft curls mid-parted, the diva accessorized her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and minimalistic makeup.

The black separates were by Pink Porcupines. Ishaan twinned with his co-star in a black hoodie and a pair of grey jeans.

Check out the duo’s sizzling look here:

As fans excitedly wait on the edge for Maqbool Khan-directorial Khaali Peeli, lead star Ananya Panday added to the rising anticipation around the romantic thriller with throwback pictures from her first look test.

Ananya’s glamorous avatar has undoubtedly made her a millennial style icon and her sartorially elegant wardrobe is to be blamed for it. From simple Indian wear to chic western outfits, neons and trendy silhouettes, there is no look that the 21-year-old Bollywood star cannot effortless nail.

