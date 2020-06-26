Safe and stylish: Anti-coronavirus fabric launched to fight Covid-19 spread

Sections
Updated: Jun 26, 2020 16:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

Siyaram’s announced the range, tested by WHO (World Health Organisation) approved labs, to fight against the spread of pandemic on Thursday. (Representational Image) (UNSPLASH)

Every Indian is familiar with the famous ‘90s catchphrase, ‘coming home to Siyaram’s’, the textile brand that was most well-known for suiting up Indian men long before high-street and high-end brands took over the fashion scene. And now the men’s fashion textile brand has launched its anti-corona range of fabric. Siyaram’s announced the range, tested by WHO (World Health Organisation) approved labs, to fight against the spread of pandemic on Thursday.

The new anti-corona fabric provides a protection from the virus and is developed in association with HeatlhGuard, an Australia-based company which has been working in non-invasive healthcare for 25 years. The company’s statement says that they are dedicated to research and development of safe and innovative biotech solutions, the company said in a statement.

The new fabric guarantees 99.94 per cent effectiveness against coronavirus and has non-leaching properties compared to other metal based chemistry products, making the treated layer of fabric to not dissolve in water, it added. The fabric is also made from natural, sustainable and biodegradeble materials, and the non-leaching properties ensure that the fabric has a smooth and soft feel.

In a statement, Ramesh Poddar, CMD of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd said that 90% of our body is covered with clothes and viruses have the tendency to thrive on the surface of fabrics for longer hours increasing the exposure of humans to the infection.



However, while the fabric may be mostly resistant to coronavirus, one may still have to take other measures to ensure they don’t contract the virus via other means. One will still have to wear masks, sanitize constantly and maintain social distancing.

 

Poddar continued, “The ‘Cosmetic based chemistry’ coating utilized in making of our fabric is made of positive compounds and when it comes in contact with the negative compounds, it disintegrates the outer lipid coating and destroys the virus in a matter of few seconds.”

“We at Siyaram’s have ensured that we do not compromise on the style quotient, the texture, the designs and the colour of the fabric. We want our customers to be protected in style and in the coming days, the anti-corona fabric will not just be a trend but it will be a necessity. This fabric will allow our customers to embrace life after lockdown with full confidence and have an armour against the adversities,” added Poddar.

(With PTI inputs)

