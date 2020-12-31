Sections
Anushka Sharma continues to rock maternity fashion, wraps up 2020 with a sizzling photoshoot

From cropped sweatshirt to knit dress, Anushka Sharma continues to lay fashion inspiration for all the mommies-to-be out there in the last stretch of her pregnancy and enters the New Year 2021 with a flood of sultry maternity looks | Check pictures inside

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 11:03 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Anushka Sharma rocks maternity fashion, wraps up 2020 with sizzling photoshoot (Instagram/anushkasharma)

Gearing up to play a real life star mother, Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma is not to be slowed down. Owning the maternity fashion game ever since she announced her pregnancy in mid 2020, the diva has kept fans hooked and the fashion police smitten with her sartorial elegance.

As she promoted Pataal Lok and Bulbbul in her pregnancy’s first trimester, flaunted her baby bump in style during her Dubai stint where hubby Virat Kohli was playing in cricket’s Indian Premier League, shot for various endorsements later and now while preparing her baby’s nursery, Anushka has astonished us with her meticulous approach. From cropped sweatshirt to knit dress, the actor continues to lay fashion inspiration for all the mommies-to-be out there in the last stretch of her pregnancy and enters the New Year 2021 with a flood of sultry maternity looks that took the Internet by storm.

Turning the cover girl for Vogue’s January issue, Anushka made jaws drop in awe as she rocked maternity fashion and wrapped up 2020 with a sizzling photoshoot. One of the pictures featured the diva in a ‘Think/Thank’ cropped sweatshirt teamed with a pair of wool trousers, both from Gucci.

She accessorised it with a charms neckpiece from Sabyasachi Jewelry and left her tresses open in messy hairstyle to nail the casual chic look. Wearing a coral lip tint and highlighted cheeks, Anushka flaunted her baby bump with a hint of a smile.



 

In another frame, Anushka was dressed in a full sleeves olive green knit dress by Michael Kors that aced the winter vibe well. The ribbed thigh-high dress came with tassels that graced the knees and amped up the glam look.

 

Keeping her mid-parted hairstyle and neutral makeup look intact, Anushka featured in another picture donning a black tulle maxi dress with multi-coloured prints from Dior. The sweetheart neckline strap dress was accessorised with a few finger rings, also from Dior and is another winner in Anushka’s list of maternity looks.

 

Needless to say, Anushka Sharma redefined maternity styles in 2020 and is clearly the fashion hero that mommies-to-be are looking up to in the New Year 2021.

