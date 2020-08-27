Anushka Sharma reveals pregnancy in Irene Nicholas polka-dot number with husband Virat Kohli. Check out her best polka dot looks

With the series of celebrity pregnancy announcements amid the pandemic, is sure seems like banana bread isn’t the only bun in the oven. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the latest celebrities to have announced a lockdown pregnancy after the likes of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, and Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. The couple took to their respective Instagrams and wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” Anushka looked radiant in a black and white polka dotted dress, with her tiny baby bump as she smiled alongside cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

Anushka’s short dishevelled hair framed her glowing face, and the sheer black number with polka dots highlighted her cute baby bump perfectly. The frilly full-sleeved number is a creation by Los Angeles based designer Irene Nicholas, and costs an estimated Rs 45,000 (according to india.com). Anushka accessorized her look with a simple chain around her neck and her wedding ring. Virat looked dapper as always in his loungewear comprising a grey cotton T-shirt and white joggers.

Polka dots have been quite the rage since the past few years and Bollywood celebrities are absolutely in love with this trend, from the tiniest print to huge, different sized polka dots, the vintage print has been revamped over and over. Anushka herself has worn the pattern in different variations on several occasions, and they fit perfectly with her minimalistic dressing style. Check out some of Anushka’s polka dot looks.

Anushka wore a yellow dress with brick red polka dots as she shared a message for World Environment Day 2020.

Check out her rust frill dress with white polka dots during promotions of Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.

Her olive green butterfly sleeved top with white polka dots during the promotions of Sui Dhaaga looked wonderful paired with high-waisted khaki pants.

How about this awesome denim on denim co-ord set with white polka dots? Perfect for a summer’s day.

Which of her polka dotted looks do you like best?

