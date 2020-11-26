Anushka Sharma serves another hot look from maternity fashion diaries, this time in a Rs 17k yellow dress by Anita Dongre

Everyday is another excuse to slay for Bollywood diva and mommy-to-be Anushka Sharma as the actor has kept fans hooked over her sartorial elegance, ever since she dropped the good news with husband Virat Kohli in August this year. While the storks are preparing to pay them a visit next year in January, Anushka is using her maternity days to amp up the fashion quotient.

Raising the heat this winter, the Rab Ne Bani Di Jodi-fame star was recently spotted serving another hot look from her maternity fashion diaries, outside her vanity van during a night shoot. Dressed in a yellow thigh-high Dalilah Dress featuring minutely detailed resham embroidery work, a V-back and elbow-length balloon sleeves, Anushka looked as if she had borrowed summer’s radiance in the femininity silhouette.

The pink and white floral embroidery work contrasted well on the yellow fabric of the Thera Dress by Indian designer Anita Dongre and which originally costs Rs 16,900 on the latter’s website. Anushka completed the attire with a pair of spotless white Converse shoes and accessorised her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Leaving her mid-parted wavy textured tresses open, Anushka was seen glowing as she flashed her millon dollar smile for the shutterbugs on exiting the vanity van. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram handle to share a custome-made gift from ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The “maestro” had sent her a Victorian style necklace in gold which was adorned with charms and studded with ruby, emerald, sapphire and other precious stones apart from tiny golden stars and coins. The highlight of the gorgeous jewellery was the initials of Anushka and the Indian cricket team captain.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter