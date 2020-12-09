Sections
Late Apple CEO Steve Jobs' daughter Eve Jobs debuts into modelling world

Late Apple CEO Steve Jobs' daughter Eve Jobs debuts into modelling world

Eve Jobs, late Apple CEO Steve Jobs’ daughter has just made her debut into the world of modelling with by starring in beauty brand Glossier’s latest ad campaign.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 19:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

Steve Jobs and Eve Jobs (Wikipedia / Instagram)

Eve Jobs, late Apple CEO Steve Jobs’ daughter has just made her debut into the world of modelling with by starring in beauty brand Glossier’s latest ad campaign. This is the first major modelling gig for the 22-year-old, who is currently part of Stanford’s class of 2021. Eve’s mother, philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs graduated with an MBA from Stanford’s business school, and Steve Jobs met her there where he went to give a lecture at the school in 1990. According to Page Six, Jobs is one of three stars to feature in Glossier’s holiday campaign along with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and RuPaul’s Drag Race runner-up Naomi Smalls. Naomi shared the stunning snapshots from the campaign where she can be seen sipping wine in a bathtub, and in another she can be seen with under eye masks as she applied lip gloss, she captioned her post, “Biggest thanks to @emilyweiss & everyone at @glossier! Go check out the collection.” 

 

Eve is also a trained and accomplished equestrian according to US Equestrian and has been riding since she was 6. According to Horse Sport, she has been ranked one of the world’s top riders under age 25.

