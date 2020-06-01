Sections
Are tube tops quarantine corsets?

Instagram stars have warmed up to the ‘90s staple with aplomb

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 15:28 IST

By Manish Mishra, Hindustan Times Delhi

Bella Hadid recently posted a picture donning a tube top which has become the ‘quarantine essential’

Tube top - the ‘90s staple seems to have made a comeback for Spring Summer 2020 and is turning out to be the quarantine essential seen on the likes of Alaya F, Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid. In the nineties and early aughts, the midriff-flashing top paired with baggy pants was the metaphor for It-girl cool. From TLC to Britney Spears to Spice Girls to Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and The City series - the classic has made its presence felt time and again in music videos and cinema. However, during this quarantine period, it’s resurfaced again.

Actor Alaya F in a tube-top co-ord set

And it’s not hard to understand why as everyone’s itching to marry style with comfort. With Instagram live becoming an everyday thing, a sassy tube top or a badass bandeau seems like a chic bet. “A tube top is something which you can both dress up or dress down or style them with a pair of hoops or a statement chokers. Either tie your hair into a pony or leave it open as a tube radiates a stay-at-home sexy vibe,” suggests stylist Eshaa Amiin.

 

One can curate multiple looks if you have bandeaus in staple hues of black and white, if not several colours. “You can pair it with an oversized blazer and trousers for a formal look, or can pair it with cargos and sneakers for a sporty-chic look. Team it up with a fun and feminine ruffle skirt and Greek sandals for the perfect summer look,” shares stylist Shreeja Rajgopal.



 

Team a crisp white tube top with a pair of printed or bold coloured pants to keep you cool yet chic as the mercury soars. Style the look with everything from flats to statement heels, depending on where you’re headed. “Take the tube top look straight into date night by opting for a pop colour top with well tailored flared pants. A crossbody bag, worn in front, is also good for adding a little visual interest to your look,” says designer Deepika Nagpal.

Follow HT Life&Style for more updates.

