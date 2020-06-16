Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / Are you ready to transform your scarf into a top?

Are you ready to transform your scarf into a top?

Celebrities and influencers are tying their scarves as top this summer and it looks quite stylish.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 14:26 IST

By Akshay Kaushal, Hindustan Times

Vietnamese actor Chi Pu wore her scarf as a halter neck top and shared the picture on social media. (Instagram)

Scarves and bandanas are 2020’s coolest and officially the most stylish accessory. But fashionable women around the world are now showing us that scarves are not just a piece of accessory for them. They are tying their scarves as tops in cool ways and it is worth a try. Many social media influencers have also made several tutorials on ways to wear a scarf top and garnered a million views online. What makes the scarf top so popular?

“Scarves are multifunctional. It saves you from a bad hair day if you just tie is around your head. It is also a cool way to bring variety in the wardrobe. Not many people are shopping these days and a scarf, so getting a little creative and wearing it as a top can be fun,” says designer Siddharth Bansal.

 

 



How to style a scarf top?

“Wear printed scarf top with high-waisted denims. They also look cool with denim shorts. Sneakers and heels, both work well with the look. In case you are in a mood to go all print-on-print, you can wear your printed scarf top with a printed satin midi skirt and you are all set to be noticed. If you are wearing a satin scarf top, accessories it with a pearl neckpiece, since pearl and satin complement well. And if your scarf is made of cotton, accessories the look with a pair of hoop earrings or something in silver around the neck to draw admiration,” suggests stylist Sahil Gulati.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gadget addiction among children during lockdown a cause of concern: Study
Jun 16, 2020 14:59 IST
Air India security officer succumbs to Covid-19
Jun 16, 2020 14:59 IST
MHRD working on SOPs for online classes, lesser screen time for students
Jun 16, 2020 14:59 IST
4 minors accidentally lock themselves in a car, 2 die of suffocation
Jun 16, 2020 15:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.