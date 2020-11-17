Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / Author Candace Owens receives flak over regressive comment on Harry Styles’ skirt look

Harry Styles graced the December 2020 cover of Vogue magazine and rocked edgy dresses and skirts in the editorial shoot.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 18:32 IST

By Akshay Kaushal, Hindustan Times

Celebrities and fans came out in support of singer Harry Styles after he was criticized for his skirt look on the cover of a leading magazine. (Instagram)

If you thought that with the blurring of the gender lines, wearing a skirt for a man is no longer a taboo, there are people who still seem to disagree on this. Recently, singer Harry Styles skirt look from Vogue cover got criticized by American author Candace Owens on Twitter. Styles graced the December 2020 cover of Vogue magazine and rocked edgy dresses and skirts in the editorial shoot.

 

Taking to social media Candace Owens wrote, “ There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

 



Her regressive comment didn’t go down well with the netizen and celebrities alike and they dished her opinion.

American actor Elijah Wood wrote, “I think you’ve missed the definition of what a man is. masculinity alone does not make a man”.

Another user wrote, “ I’m a 14 year old girl and i’m more educated then you will ever be, why can’t people express themselves the way they want to, if harry wants to wear a dress then he can wear a dress, it’s not harming you is it? So why does it matter that he’s wearing a dress?”

With this cover Harry Styles made history with the magazine’s first-ever male solo star since its inception.

