Best looks of Sara Ali Khan fashionably twinning with mother Amrita Singh that will take you on a trip down memory lane

Sara Ali Khan’s wardrobe is one of the most enviable when it comes to Gen-Z Bollywood stars and star kids, and she experiments with her traditional looks with as much ease as she does her gowns and hot shorts. And while we love Sara in her elegant white Indian ensembles as much as we like her quirky casual looks, if there is one thing that stands out and remains constant at the same time - it is her twinning looks with mother Amrita for most festive occasions. Most daughters have memories of being dressed in outfits matching their mother’s from their childhood, but Sara seems to have taken this adorable gesture with her into adulthood. Whether its wearing matching Manish Malhotra outfits most recently for Diwali or wearing matching colour co-ordinated outfits for casual outings, Sara seems to love intentionally twinning with her mommy dearest, no matter the occasion. Here are some of the best looks from the mother-daughter duo’s style guide. Check them out:

Quite often Sara does point out the similarities between herself an her mother, in a post where both Amrita and Sara are twinning in two matching outfits, one red and the other white, Sara wrote in her popular ‘Sara ki shayari’ style, “ Mirror mirror- are you mommy or a reflection? The only difference between us- is I always want her attention. She on the other hand is full of love, hugs and affection. And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention. My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension. She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention. Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension. With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can’t be much apprehension-Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension.”

While Sara didn’t exactly twin in terms of outfits, when she walked for Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla for the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, she posed in a similar fashion and set-up as mother Amrita, posting a picture of her mother dressed by the same designer-duo, and captioned the image, “Like mother, like daughter.”

And this adorable throwback of a teenage Sara with mommy Amrita twinning in black.

On the professional front Sara is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. Coolie No. 1 directed by David Dhawan, an is the remake of the 1995 film by the same name, directed by David Dhawan and starring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. Sara is also all set to begin working on Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanushya.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter