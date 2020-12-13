Sections
Bhumi Pedhnekar's tweed midi dress and heels make for the perfect night-out look

During the promotions of her film, Durgamati, Bhumi Pednekar was spotted wearing a gorgeous embellished black tweed dress worth Rs 36k. The dress is a must-have in every winter wardrobe.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:06 IST

By Nishtha Grover, Hindustan Times Delhi

Bhumi’s tweed midi dress and heels make for the perfect night-out look (Instagram/bhumipednekar)

A tweed dress is a must-have in every winter wardrobe and Bhumi Pednekar is telling you why. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor was recently spotted in a beautiful black tweed dress and we are swooning. Bhumi is currently busy promoting her film Durgamati and during these events, she has been giving us some iconic sartorial picks.

The recent one being the aforementioned tweed dress. Bhumi’s embellished midi dress is perfect to keep one cosy during the chilly winter nights. The round-neck button-down dress had puffy sleeves which added more character to the outfit. It even featured internal shoulder pads to impart that fierce look.

The one thing that stood out in the stunning ensemble and added more pizzazz to it was the sequined texture of the outfit and the feather trim at the hem. Letting the dress be the star, Bhumi opted for minimal accessories which included a pair of gold earrings and a pair of matching stilettos.

Her glam was all about shimmer and we can’t help but take notes. The actor was seen sporting a shimmery bronze eyeshadow teamed with smudged on-point eyeliner and mascara-laden eyelashes. She completed the look with a nude glossy lipstick and lots of bronzer.



Bhumi shared a couple of images from the event on her Instagram account with the simple caption, “Smile please (sic).”

 

Bhumi’s stylist also took to Instagram and shared a couple of more images of the actor.

 

The Alina tweed midi dress is by the Dubai based brand, Saffron Boutique and it will cost you Rs 36,136 (AED 1800).

Bhumi Pednekar’s dress is worth Rs 36,136. ( saffron-boutique.com )

On the professional front, Bhumi is currently busy promoting her film Durgamati. The movie which released on December 11, on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime also stars Arshad Warsi.

