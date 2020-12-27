Bhumi Pednekar in red thigh-slit dress and heels is all about the fierce look

Red is Bhumi Pednekar’s colour. The actor has given us some of the most swoon-worthy sartorial moments in red outfits in the past, and she has done it again. A bright red statement outfit is a must-have in every wardrobe and Bhumi’s latest look is a testament to that. For a recent event, the actor donned a stellar dress and left us speechless.

The outfit that was by the designer Amit Aggarwal featured his statement geometric shapes adding a certain uniqueness to the ensemble. The full-sleeved outfit also had shoulder pads adding a fierce vibe. The lower part of the bodycon dress was adorned with a risque thigh-high slit adding a little oomph to it.

Maintaining the red tone, Bhumi teamed the dress with a pair of red heels and opted to go sans-accessories letting her outfit be the highlight and we second her decision. For her glam, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor opted for on-point brows, subtle smokey eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes along with a glossy nude lip and lots of highlighter.

To keep her hair off her face, she tied them in a low messy bun. Bhumi took to her social media account and shared the images from the shoot with the caption, “Mirchi Mirchi Mirchi, Nazrein tirchhi, Shakal hai firni, Harkatein filmi (sic).”

During the promotions of her latest release, Durgamati the actor served some alluring looks that made us consider upgrading our wardrobe, even though we don’t have anywhere to go. Check out some of them:

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the 2020 Amazon Prime release Durgamati. Before that, she shared screen space with Konkona Sen Sharma in the Netflix film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The film released in September 2020.

