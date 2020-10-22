Bigg Boss 14’s Gauahar Khan raises the mercury with her festive fashion in a bold red marsala saree

They say when in doubt, wear red and affirming our belief in the same are the recent stunning pictures of Bollywood diva Gauahar Khan who turned up for a Bigg Boss episode in a ‘gauahargeous’ red marsala saree by the designer Seep Mahajan. While Gauahar has caught everyone’s attention with her feminine drapes and sartorial wardrobe during her senior stint at Bigg Boss 14, her bold and beautiful marsala saree alone is enough to inspire style statement this festive and wedding season.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauahar shared a glimpse of her ravishing look in the same and we give her a 10 on 10 for amping up the fashion quotient during Navratri. The saree featured intricate beaded detailing along its edges and was teamed with similar coloured blouse having cutouts in the back.

Belonging to the Spring Summer Collection of the luxury women’s wear brand, the ensemble is a must-have for the festive closet courtesy its charming and traditional appeal. To let the attire do the maximum talking, Gauahar left her hair in a one-sided loose braid.

Adding to the oomph factor, Gauahar wore a dab of red lipstick and flaunted rosy blushed cheeks. She completed the look with a pair of tiny earrings and the fashion police is undoubtedly smitten.

The alluring pictures were captioned, “Gorgeous #GauaharKhan swept off your feet as she looked mesmerizing for this weekend ka vaar. Didn’t she? (sic).”

Gauahar has earlier won the Bigg Boss trophy in the seventh season. She was recently on Salman Khan’s popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14, for 15 days as a senior.

