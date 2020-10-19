Sections
E-Paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Bigg Boss 14’s Hina Khan adds to the festive spirit this Navaratri in Rs 22k cherry red silk jacket and pant set

Bigg Boss 14’s Hina Khan adds to the festive spirit this Navaratri in Rs 22k cherry red silk jacket and pant set

Bigg Boss 14’s Hina Khan sets the mercury soaring higher during Navratri 2020 with her elegant yet stylish and edgy look in a cherry red silk printed and hand embroidered jacket set

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 10:47 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Hina Khan amps up Navaratri 2020 vibe in Rs 22k cherry red silk jacket and pant set (Instagram/realhinakhan)

Adding the oomph factor this festive season, Bigg Boss star Hina Khan was seen slaying her Navaratri 2020 look in contemporary styles and clean cuts with an Indian touch. Setting the mercury soaring higher with her elegant yet stylish and edgy look, Hina added to the festive spirit and the fashion police could not keep calm.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina flooded the Internet with her ravishing pictures in a cherry red jacket and pant set. The cherry red jacket in modal silk base, with floral print including zardosi, sequins and anchor work, featured hand embroidered flared torso.

It was paired with matching straight fit pants in chanderi silk base and a cherry red noodle strap inner kurta with geometric print motifs. The dress is by Indian fashion label Drishti & Zahabia and originally costs Rs 22,400.

 



Hina accessorized the look in a pair of gold and kundan earrings with classic red ruby accents, a traditional gold nose ring and finger rings. Wearing a dab of crimson red lipstick, Hina sported glittery gold winged eyeliner and highlighted cheeks.

 

The diva completed the look in a pair of copper coloured platform heels and struck sultry poses for the camera. The pictures were captioned, “Always a Desi Girl! (sic)” and punctuated with a heart emoji.

 

Hina’s Indian wardrobe just got an eccentric twist and we cannot wait to try the look ourselves this wedding and festive season. Nation’s sweetheart and Bigg Boss contestant in 2017, Hina Khan has left fans and fashionistas smitten with her sartorial choices, DIY beauty regime and experiments with tricky eye makeups.

After returning to Bigg Boss 14 as a senior, the diva is leaving no stone unturned to unleash her “toofani” elegance and her latest flood of pictures on the Internet are enough proof to back our claim.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Oct 19, 2020 10:49 IST
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Oct 19, 2020 10:55 IST
Powered by fall in bad loans HDFC Bank Q2 profits soar
Oct 19, 2020 11:28 IST
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
Oct 19, 2020 10:12 IST

latest news

Imran Khan incapable and clueless; betrayed people of Pakistan: Opposition
Oct 19, 2020 11:54 IST
Anushka is the cutest mommy-to-be, steps out to get ‘pocketful of sunshine’
Oct 19, 2020 11:48 IST
Navratri 2020: 5 simple diet plans to help in weight loss while fasting
Oct 19, 2020 11:50 IST
NHAI set to make FY 2021 the best year of highway construction
Oct 19, 2020 11:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.