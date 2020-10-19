Bigg Boss 14’s Hina Khan adds to the festive spirit this Navaratri in Rs 22k cherry red silk jacket and pant set

Adding the oomph factor this festive season, Bigg Boss star Hina Khan was seen slaying her Navaratri 2020 look in contemporary styles and clean cuts with an Indian touch. Setting the mercury soaring higher with her elegant yet stylish and edgy look, Hina added to the festive spirit and the fashion police could not keep calm.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina flooded the Internet with her ravishing pictures in a cherry red jacket and pant set. The cherry red jacket in modal silk base, with floral print including zardosi, sequins and anchor work, featured hand embroidered flared torso.

It was paired with matching straight fit pants in chanderi silk base and a cherry red noodle strap inner kurta with geometric print motifs. The dress is by Indian fashion label Drishti & Zahabia and originally costs Rs 22,400.

Hina accessorized the look in a pair of gold and kundan earrings with classic red ruby accents, a traditional gold nose ring and finger rings. Wearing a dab of crimson red lipstick, Hina sported glittery gold winged eyeliner and highlighted cheeks.

The diva completed the look in a pair of copper coloured platform heels and struck sultry poses for the camera. The pictures were captioned, “Always a Desi Girl! (sic)” and punctuated with a heart emoji.

Hina’s Indian wardrobe just got an eccentric twist and we cannot wait to try the look ourselves this wedding and festive season. Nation’s sweetheart and Bigg Boss contestant in 2017, Hina Khan has left fans and fashionistas smitten with her sartorial choices, DIY beauty regime and experiments with tricky eye makeups.

After returning to Bigg Boss 14 as a senior, the diva is leaving no stone unturned to unleash her “toofani” elegance and her latest flood of pictures on the Internet are enough proof to back our claim.

