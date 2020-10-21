Bigg Boss 14’s Hina Khan serves a gorgeous look in Sahil Kochchar’s Rs 33k pewter dress

As the buzz around television stars Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan exiting the Bigg Boss 14 house goes viral, the latter served a gorgeous look in a midi dress and the fashion police can’t take their eyes off. Hina had been making heads turn with her sartorial elegance on the reality show and her flood of glamorous pictures on social media platforms are enough to back our claim.

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, the ‘toofani’ senior shared a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot. The diva glammed up in a pewter coloured handcrafted dress by Sahil Kochchar and we are totally digging this look.

The pictures featured her in a calf-length dress in rich saturated tone of gray which was darker than silver and less saturated than charcoal. Sporting a plunging neckline, the dress also featured hand embroidered suede applique and elasticated sleeve hem.

Made of raylon fabric, the handcrafted dress by the niche luxury and Pret-a-Couture brand originally costs Rs 32,999 on the Indian designer’s website. Pulling back her hair in a half ponytail hairstyle, Hina accessorised the look with a pair of gold drop earrings.

Sticking to her black winged eyeliner and mascara-clad eyelashes, Hina wore a nude pink lipstick and sported highlighted cheeks with a matte bronzer. She completed the effortlessly stylish look in a pair of block beige heels.

Sticking sultry poses for the camera, Hina captioned the pictures, “Vibe Check: FIRE (sic).” The fresh and contemporary look garnered over 3 lakh likes on Instagram while still going strong.

Bigg Boss contestant in 2017, Hina Khan has left fans and fashionistas smitten with her sartorial choices, DIY beauty regime and experiments with tricky eye makeups ever since she returned to Bigg Boss 14 as a senior. The diva is leaving no stone unturned to unleash her “toofani” elegance before her stay inside the house for 15 days comes to an end.

