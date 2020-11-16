Bigg Boss ex-contestant Kashmera Shah shares bold look as ‘Monday motivation’, Krushna Abhishek reacts

Bigg Boss ex-contestant Kashmera Shah’s fitness journey recently became the talk of the town as she reportedly lost 17 kgs and even gave the Internet a glimpse of her photoshoot in a black low-cut monokini. This Monday, the actor once again flaunted her fitness journey through a bold picture in pink dress and black jacket which made husband-actor Krushna Abhishek instantly react.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kashmera shared the picture featuring her looking straight at the camera while donning a fuchsia pink body-hugging dress with a plunging neckline and a pair of similar coloured tights teamed with a contrasting black jacket. Leaving her wavy tresses open in side-parted hairstyle, Kashmera wore a dab of pink lipgloss, smokey-eyed makeup and on-fleek eyebrows.

She captioned the picture, “Don’t be yourself. Be better. Here is your Monday Motivation. #kashisback (sic).”

Quick to respond, Krushna gushed in the comments section, “Gorgeous.”

The comedian even went on to share the same picture on his own social media handle and hilariously captioned it, “Today is a wrong day to post this picture as it’s Bhai Duj. But still Happy Bhai Duj to all @kashmera1 s brothers out there (sic).”

The first to comment on it was his own wife, who wrote, “Hahahahaha well said (sic).”

In an interview with ETimes TV earlier, Kashmera had shared, “When I was trying to conceive during that struggle, I had put on a lot of weight. Then when we opted for IVF and babies were arriving during all that my body completely went for a toss. I stopped looking after myself and three years ago babies were born and then I started working for my other baby which was my film.” Krushna and Kashmera secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2013 after bonding during the shoot of their film, Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya (2007).

