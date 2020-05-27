Blazer and pajamas? Priyanka Chopra’s Zoom meeting look takes ‘business casual’ literally

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ style evolution is what dreams are made of, and the actor’s enviable wardrobe has given more than a handful of us lust-filled dreams. Showcasing her incredible sense of fashion as well as humour, the Baywatch actor took to her Instagram account to share her what she wears during a virtual meeting amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing a photograph of herself wearing a very smart off white blazer and pale pink top inside, Priyanka channelled all our work from home vibes as she completed the look with loose pajamas and comfortable slides. The Sky Is Pink actor captioned the post, “Zoom meeting lewk!”

Priyanka’s friend, producer and comedian Mindy Kaling wrote, “I’m dead, Pri.”

While Allure Editor-in-Chief Michelle Lee wrote, “Business casual.”

Priyanka also marked the second first date anniversary with husband and musician Nick Jonas with a cute post on Instagram on Monday, she captioned it, “I love you Nick Jonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights.”

Nick also shared a post marking the occasion, and wrote, “This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years.”

Priyanka has been spending quarantine with husband Nick Jonas in their plush Los Angeles home. Priyanka often posts about how she is spending her lockdown, takes her fans on trips down memory lane with her posts, raises awareness related to the coronavirus pandemic, shares feel-good posts, birthday wishes and more. While her present posts are hilarious, back in March, just a week into the isolation, Priyanka had shared her state of mind in a live video, “This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down and it feels like, something out of a movie, but its not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us. We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day and all of a sudden, this being our reality, it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way. We are taking all recommended precautions right now, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practising social distancing.”

