Fashion throwback: Reminiscing about some style fails of 2020

With the government-mandated lockdown on account of the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebrities like most of the Indian population have been forced inside their homes. And now the new normal is seeing the celebrities, who used to be dressed to the nines, now lounging around in their pyjamas, athleisure and casual clothes. Gone are the days of well-planned looks, professional photoshoots and couture gowns, and it may be more than a while before we see them again. Unfortunately, it was only a handful of celebrities who truly nailed the fashion game, be it their airport looks or their red carpet glamour. In the best-dressed list, one would see the usual suspects like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, to name a few. However, it was the worst dressed list that was always a whole lot juicier and obviously had more candidates. So while we wait for the workout and recipe videos on our favourite celebrities’ feeds to make way for red carpet-worthy, photoshoots again, let’s take a trip down memory lane to some of the most epic fashion fails of 2020. There will certainly be more: Read on:

Nupur Sanon

Nupur Sanon’s style is quite questionable, and it seems she hasn’t quite found it yet. While her everyday style is very ‘girl-next-door’ with a desi touch, her red carpet looks have mostly failed to impress. This blush pink Qbik saree was not only unflattering with the unnecessary accessories like the kamarbandh and tassles, but also distracting thanks to the bejewelled blouse with the off-shouldered full sleeves. You can’t add all good things to one outfit and expect it to just work!

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela’s social media game has gotten stronger during the times of Covid, but unfortunately here fashion game still needs work. The actor’s frilly white and pink one-sleeved frock was out of a fifth grader’s dream, but definitely had no place at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 red carpet at which the actor wor it. The actor wore her hair in a ponytail and sported minimal make-up in the Gemy Maalouf number.

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha’s one-shouldered emerald green Yousef Akbar gown at the Filmfare Awards this year may have too much of a daring slit, going way beyond the thigh-high mark, all the way to her pelvis, and had everyone talking.

While the slit may have been daring, it was just one of the many issues with the look. The sexy out lay loosely on Nushrat’s petite frame and two wooden blocks secured the slit of her dress, but for how daring the outfit was, the styling was quite meh.

