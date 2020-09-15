Sections
E-Paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Bride and beautiful in the pandemic

Bride and beautiful in the pandemic

Fanfare is out, functionality is in. Brides are voting for comfortable, recyclable and timeless pieces.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 13:18 IST

By Prerna Gauba, Hindustan Times

This mirror-work lehenga by Abhinav Mishra comes with pockets to keep your dainty jewellery and makeup touch-up tools

The pandemic has changed the way we live. With the big fat weddings turning into intimate celebrations, even the bridal trousseau has undergone a transformation. Millennial brides are moving away from unnecessary fanfare. With the guest lists being trimmed down from 500 to 50, it is hard to rationalise a financial investment in a temporary wardrobe. So brides prefer practical, timeless pieces that have heritage woven into them.

Designer Abhinav Mishra says, “Lighter fabrics such as georgette and chiffon with mirror or gota work, or heavier fabrics with sparse embroidery are in. Since wedding ceremonies are a personal affair, brides do not want heavily embroidered lehengas. They are happy with bright prints, lively colours and minimal work.”

The options for pre-wedding functions are also changing as brides vote for functionality. “Brides want outfits that can be worn again, such as a beautiful cape or an embroidered bomber that can be teamed with dresses and denims later,”says designer Payal Singhal.

And stunning masks that match with the lehenga are a must. “Customised ones with initials and blingy, embellished ones are quite in,” says designer Sonaakshi Raaj. Covid could not kill our celebratory spirit!



This look by Papa Don’t Preach is quirky yet modern and fuss-free

This embellished blazer by Payal Singhal teamed with a tulle lehenga can be worn later with pants

Cheerful, bright colours are in. This pink jacket-style lehenga by Roora by Ritam is comfortable and stylish

Brides are going for lightweight lehengas with lively prints. This one by Anita Dongre is easy to carry

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Battle against Covid-19 far from over: Harsh Vardhan in Parliament
Sep 15, 2020 13:30 IST
Cong gives adjournment notice in Parliament over ‘Chinese surveillance’
Sep 15, 2020 13:26 IST
‘Politically-sophisticated’ bid to influence Delhi polls on FB: Ex employee
Sep 15, 2020 11:23 IST
‘Out of control’: Kangana Ranaut, slammed by Jaya Bachchan, gets it from Sena again
Sep 15, 2020 13:31 IST

latest news

Chilean zoo looks for ‘animal godparents’ to help meet expenses
Sep 15, 2020 13:32 IST
Kareena shares throwback with granddad Raj Kapoor to wish Riddhima
Sep 15, 2020 13:32 IST
India sheds reluctance in engaging Taliban at the Doha intra-Afghan talks
Sep 15, 2020 13:32 IST
Pro tips to click drool-worthy food images
Sep 15, 2020 13:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.