Sections
E-Paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Bringing back the bygone era

Bringing back the bygone era

The finale show by Manish Malhotra at the India Couture Week organised by the Fashion Design Council of Indian in association with Hindustan Times was an ode to the Mughal era.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:12 IST

By Prerna Gauba, Hindustan Times

Designer Manish Malhotra presented his collection Ruhaaniyat at ICW 2020.

Manish Malhotra, a designer who prides himself on craftsmanship, has a magic wand through which he can transform one from sitting in pjs crunched in front of the computer to India’s cultural zeitgeist of the Mughal Era. Breaking the blues, and the grim aura that surrounds us due to the pandemic, Malhotra’s collection was unapologetically extravagant for the bride who is unafraid to carry the weightlessness of tradition on her pallu.

 

Hoping to bring back celebration and cheer with vibrant music filling the air, he focused on the bygone era and to make timeless pieces in pastel hues and sheer dupattas. Veils that are usually ditched at this time were brought back with train lehengas. Men were seen donning angrakhas, manarkalis and velvet shawls.

And who is Malhotra’s muse this season? Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who dons a voluminous train lehenga with intricate embroidery and a sheer veil. A fantasy look for this season’s bride.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Sep 24, 2020 00:02 IST
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Sep 24, 2020 00:00 IST
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
Sep 24, 2020 00:01 IST
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
Sep 23, 2020 22:10 IST

latest news

SSR case probe: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh summoned
Sep 24, 2020 00:12 IST
Covid-19 review: UP officials asked to maintain vigil during festival season
Sep 24, 2020 00:11 IST
Violence began with stone-pelting at Maujpur Metro station: Riots charge sheet
Sep 24, 2020 00:08 IST
Over 101k recoveries, 40 deaths in home isolation in Delhi so far, data shows
Sep 24, 2020 00:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.