Bulbbul star Tripti Dimri’s bold look, emerald green lehenga are winter wedding inspo to steal limelight in 2021

Coming forward as Netflix’s breakout star with her supernatural thriller Bulbbul, Tripti Dimri’s onscreen pomp and grace seems to have melted down off-screen as well since the diva has been slaying one fashionable look after another. Continuing to make heads turn, Tripti wrapped up 2020 with a smoking hot photoshoot that laid fashion cues for fans to steal the limelight this wedding season.

The bold pictures have taken the Internet by storm and feature Tripti, channeling her Nomadic Princess vibe, in the swoon-worthy look. Donning a fully embroidered teal to emerald green lehenga, the actor paired it with an embroidered blouse and an embroidered dupatta.

While the lehenga, blouse and stole all are made of raw silk and velvet fabric, the dupatta came with an embroidered velvet border detailing. Ditching the dupatta for the photoshoot, Tripti was seen flaunting the half sleeves cropped blouse with a plunging neckline as she struck a sultry pose for the camera.

Pulling back her hair in a mid-parted low bun with tribal braids, the Laila Majnu star accessorised her look with a silver choker and a pair of earrings from Surabhi Didwania’s jewellery brand, My Motifs, while the maangtikka is credited to Silverline Jewellery. Instead of the dupatta, Tripti completed her attire with a red jacket sporting intricate designs.

Opting for smokey eyes look, Tripti wore a coral lipstick shade to amp up the glam. Giving ethnic wear a sultry twist, the diva showed fashion enthusiasts how to dress up elegantly and fearlessly this wedding season and carry the trend in the New Year 2021.

The ethnic wear is credited to JJ Valaya’s Bursa collection that sartorially weaves in Ottoman history of the Turkish city by the same name. Inspired by Ottoman Silks and Ottoman Miniatures, the ravishing lehenga set is influenced by the Persian Art form and the Art of Tezhip.

Tripti was styled by JJ Valaya’s daughter, Hoorvi J Valaya, in collaboration with Who Wore What When.

