Burger and Fries: Sara Ali Khan's sling bag is giving your fitness goals a challenge. Here's how

Dressed in a blue cold-shoulder minidress, Sara paired this look with strappy metallic sandals. The actor also posted a ‘Monday morning mood’ on her Instagram handle, against the backdrop of the sea.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 12:44 IST

By Saumya Sharma, Hindustan Times Delhi

Sara Ali Khan was spotted leaving from Saif Ali Khan’s house in Mumbai yesterday. (Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan is back to work as we’ve been noticing from all her recent public appearances, but her family commitments never go amiss. She was spotted leaving from her father actor Saif Ali Khan’s home yesterday and stopped to pose for the paparazzi.

The millennial actor and fashionista is working on films such as Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan and Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

We spotted her giving Ariana Grande vibes at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios recently, followed by a festive look which she posted on her Instagram. The same evening, the actor also attended director JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi Dutta’s engagement ceremony with her mom, actor Amrita Singh.

Dressed in a blue cold-shoulder minidress, Sara paired this look with strappy metallic sandals. She kept her makeup simple with a hint of kohl in her eyes and a dark pink lipstick, while keeping her ombre-coloured hair open.



Did you, however, notice Sara’s sling bag? It is in every way a challenge to your fitness goals that you try so hard to keep up.

The bag had a delicious-looking cheeseburger and sinful potato fries embossed on it and questioned our (probable) no-fast-food pledge to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

We do believe that everything in moderation is easy to do, as Sara proves from her recent Instagram story about a delectable chocolate cake, aptly captioned: “Good food is a good mood.”

Sara, who usually keeps her casual style effortless, has been seen carrying bags on very few occasions. Here’s our top 5:

In character as Zoe from Love Aaj Kal, carrying a tote bag with sailor stripes:

 

BTS from Love Aaj Kal, carring a grey satchel: 

 

Throwback look from a Dusshera celebration with family, carrying a white handbag to compliment her all-white look: 

 

All gold look, complemented with an arm candy in the same hue: 

 

Winter athleisure, accessorised with a compact sling bag in black:

 

The actor also posted a ‘Monday morning mood’ on her Instagram handle, against the backdrop of the sea, wearing a white tee with denim shorts.

