Home / Fashion and Trends / Celebrating unapologetic maximalism

Celebrating unapologetic maximalism

Designer Suneet Varma brings to you a dazzling new collection high on sensuality and glamour at the India Couture Week 2020.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:52 IST

By Akshay Kaushal, Hindustan Times

Dramatic blouses with tulles and ruffles lent a touch of drama and whimsy to his collection.

Anyone who ever had a chance to attend a physical runway show by designer Suneet Varma, would vouch for the grandeur and opulence of his sets, and those sparkly fairytale-esque gowns steeped in maximalism. So, when the designer had to showcase his new collection- Timeless by Suneet Varma in the first- ever digital edition of India Couture Week, it had to have that pizzazz, which the designer is known for. And he did live up to the expectations. His timeless garments yet again proved his unshakable dedication to decadence and craftsmanship.

Models sauntered around in the digital presentation in heavily embellished saris, lehengas and gowns crafted with a lot of sequins, mirror, and zardozi work. Dramatic blouses with tulles and ruffles lent a touch of drama and whimsy to his collection. The designer also introduced some cheery hues, apart from the usual gold, silver, and pastels in the collection. The show celebrated high-octane sensuality and Varma wanted his garments to convey just that to his audience.

“I believe fashion is the politest way of speaking about sex- But I like the subtle unspoken word, left to the imagination of the wearer,” he says.

