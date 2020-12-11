Celebs show us how to dress up for a wedding

Sections
Contemplating whether to wear an achkan or an asymmetrical kurta for a wedding invite? Take cues from our celebrities and steal the spotlight.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 01:09 IST

By Akshay Kaushal, HIndustan Times

Rahul Khanna in an outfit by designer Faraz Manan.

It’s that time of the year when we see a lot of nuptials happening around us. And those marriage invitations might leave us puzzled especially when we are in a fix about what to wear for the wedding. Men usually have this habit of deciding their wardrobe at the last minute. You might be confused whether to wear that old tuxedo of yours or pick something ethnic from the closet. You also wouldn’t want to look like the groom if you choose to wear a sherwani. Also keep the chilly weather outside, you would warm to layer up your look with something warm yet stylish. It’s time to look up for some inspiration to solve the riddle for you. And who better than our celebrities to do this for us. From chanderi achkans to sophisticated bandhgalas, experts share tips to make you look every inch the debonair in these classic, wedding-perfect looks for men.

 

“It’s always nice to wear something traditional for the wedding. Suits and tuxedos can be kept for the cocktail and reception. If you are attending a day wedding, pick something in pastels. Fabrics like chanderi, silk and satin will flatter your look. Don’t forget to layer the look with a matching jacket, bundi or even a shawl to exude that stylish appeal,” suggests stylist Vikram Seth.

 



 

Men shouldn’t be afraid to experiment with bold prints, florals and even heavily embellished outfits while attending wedding festivities. “We see a lot of men pushing the fashion boundaries and wearing striking designer ensembles which otherwise won’t fit in the conventional style of dressing up. However a crisp white kurta and pyjama set can also leave the onlookers spellbound if you style it neatly with a fitted black bundi and pair of classic oxford shoes and a pair of sunglasses to round off the look,” suggests designer Siddhartha Bansal.

 

