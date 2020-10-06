Chanel brings Hollywood glamour to Paris Fashion Week

Fashion labels are only just returning to the catwalk, after shows were cancelled over the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Reuters)

French fashion label Chanel brought a touch of Tinseltown to the Paris runway on Tuesday, with glamorous feathered gowns and a nod to the Hollywood sign, recreated to spell out the brand’s name.

Models paraded in and out of the giant “Chanel” lettering, transposed from the hills of Los Angeles to the interior of Paris’ Grand Palais exhibition hall, as guests perched on stools at the socially-distanced show.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS | Paris Fashion Week 2020: Virginie Viard’s collection for Chanel evokes old Hollywood nostalgia

Fashion labels are only just returning to the catwalk, after shows were cancelled over the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, and in Paris only the major luxury brands pressed ahead with physical events.

LVMH’s Louis Vuitton is due to present a collection on Tuesday, the last day of Paris Fashion Week.

Chanel’s latest outing showcased inspiration drawn from Hollywood’s 1950s heyday - with a French touch.

A short film released before the show paid tribute to actresses such as Jeanne Moreau and Romy Schneider who caught the eye of American directors but also starred in French classics at the time.

Looks included off-the-shoulder evening gowns and feathered black-and-white dresses, while designer Virginie Viard - who took over last year from the late Karl Lagerfeld - brought out new twists on Chanel’s classic tweed suits.

Models wore tweed jackets over silky shorts, while shift dresses included trompe l’oeil details such as pockets on the back. The collection also featured dashes of bubblegum pink and logo-heavy pyjama style tops.

A-listed guests included singer and actress Vanessa Paradis and her daughter Lily-Rose Depp. Chanel would normally invite its clients from around the world to attend catwalk shows, though many were absent due to travel restrictions linked to the pandemic.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter