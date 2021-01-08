‘Check’ing all the boxes

Tartan, plaid, windowpane checks are classics and can never go out of style. It’s hard to picture a winter wardrobe without a statement grid blazer or graphic pants. Actor Rajkummar Rao opted for a tartan blazer for an awards outing a couple of weeks ago and designers like Sahil Aneja and Gaurav Khanijo have toyed with these heritage textiles with an of the moment touch. With 2021 style forecast shaping up to be mindful purchases - an ideal layering pick to consider would be the check blazer or grid print coat. It lends itself to multiple styling hacks and remains refreshingly season neutral.

Designer Sahil Aneja suggests teaming checks with a solid or neutral separate. “I am not really in favour of mixing two bold patterns in an ensemble. Most importantly the look you’re aiming for has to match your personality, your body type and occasion. For instance you could club a classic herringbone jacket with a pair of check pants or a windowpane jacket with a nifty solid pullover. Tartan is a beautiful fabric in itself and has been reinterpreted season after season. However, 2021 version of the classic should be to mix heritage with something vibrant. I’d love to see someone like a Harry Styles rock a Mickey Mouse jumper over a sharp check coat,” says he.

Stylist Isha Bhansali, who dressed actor Ayushmann Khurrana in a grid print ensemble a few months ago, suggests that one can bring out a range of moods with this pattern. “Check can be played out to complement the vibe you’re going for - from retro to preppy to punk or the classic Wall Street look. Finish off the look with either a pair of formal trousers or chinos,” says Isha.

