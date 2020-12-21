Sections
Check out Masaba Gupta’s ‘only dress you should be sliding into DMs with this Christmas’

Masaba Gupta brings in the holiday cheer wearing red pins and needles wrap chiffon dress and boy, we are going gaga over the glam look

Indo-Caribbean fashion designer Masaba Gupta is suggesting how to look a hot mess this holiday and party season and fashionistas can’t help but take note. Recently, the fashion icon brought in the holiday cheer wearing a chiffon dress and boy, we are going gaga over the glam look.

Wearing the dress from her eponymous label, House of Masaba, the 31-year-old ‘Queen of Prints’ recently shared a picture featuring her in a tiny red pins and needles wrap chiffon dress. Mastering the fusion trend, the dress sported everyday mundane items as unconventional motifs and prints.

The outfit came with a fuss-free silhouette, cinched cuffs and a V-neckline. Accessorising her look with a pair of funky glitzy earrings, Masaba completed her attire with a pair of beige heels.

Leaving her side-parted curly tresses open, the diva wore a nude lipstick and neutral tone makeup to let the gorgeous dress do the maximum talking. She cheekily captioned the picture, “The only dress you should be sliding into DMs with this Christmas! (sic)” and we could not agree more.



 

The dress is perfect for a party or even as a resort wear and can be accessorised with a pair of golden hoops to ace the holiday look. It originally costs Rs 9,999 on the House of Masaba’s website.

Masaba’s red dress ( houseofmasaba.com )

Masaba Gupta recently featured in a Netflix series, Masaba Masaba, with mommy-actor Neena Gupta playing her on-screen mother. The series revolves around Masaba’s personal life and fashion journey and won her critical acclaims for her creativity and talent.

