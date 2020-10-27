Coolie No 1 promotions: Sara Ali Khan ‘thinks pink’ in fuchsia one-sleeved snake print jumpsuit with her ‘Hero No 1’ Varun Dhawan

Sara Ali Khan may have been MIA for a while, given that she was mired in controversy with her name popping up in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, but the 25-year-old Love Aaj Kal actor is back to work and has started the promotions of her upcoming film Coolie No 1 alongside co-star Varun Dhawan. Sara stepped out looking stunning in a one-sleeved fuchsia pink jumpsuit by Flor et al, she had her hair up in a pony tail and wore floral stilettos with her outfit. While the puffy sleeve of the jumpsuit and the bright colour gave it a vintage vibe, her floral shoes totally killed the look, something in a similar colour or maybe a total contrast would have worked better, but not flowers on a white shoe. Sara sported a contoured nude make-up look, her complexion seeming considerably darker than usual but she rocked the sunkissed, dewy look perfectly which didn’t overpower her ensemble. The Kedarnath actor also wore nude lipstick and completed her look with subtle smokey eye-makeup. Sara shared photos of herself with her co-star to her Instagram with the caption, “Think pink. Coolie No 1 with my hero no 1 Varun Dhawan.” Her co-star Varun Dhawan was dressed in all black.

The movie is directed by David Dhawan, who not only is Varun Dhawan’s father but also the director of the 1995 original film by the same name that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead role. The remake of the film will release 25 years after the original, and was slated to release in theatres in May 2020, however the release was pushed on account of the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdown. The movie will now release on OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime.