Radhika Madan, Rakul Preet Singh, Mozez Singh: Airport looks in the times of Covid-19

Redefining normality amid Covid-19 scare, airport fashion has now become synonymous with safety, where masks, gloves and PPE kits are essentials for making the new powerful style statement.

Known for his amorphous style, filmmaker Mozez Singh’s recent airport look grabbed eyeballs as he amped the hazmat suit with an ornate belt, a bright yellow mask and oversized sunglasses. “Hazmat suit has no waist and feels like a gunny sack, so I wore belt to give it a shape. I found walking in it really uncomfortable. So, I cut off the feet and allowed the outfit to breathe,” he shares.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh also wore a PPE suit with a mask and bright yellow gloves, and actor Radhika Madan was spotted in Covid-19 protective gear, including gloves, mask and face shield.

“This is not the situation to be showing off over-the-top clothes. Other than PPE suits, we will see a lot of comfortable, easy and modest minimalist dressing,” shares designer Nachiket Barve.

Stylist Isha Bhansali feels that airport fashion will evolve too. “We have to find ways to make it look cool. We can coordinate colour wise, or accessory wise,” she says.

Stylist Vikram Seth says, “Wearing plastic PPE can be suffocating in Indian climate. We can replace it with some nice, soothing, breathable fabric like cotton.”

