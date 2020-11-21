Veils, plunging necklines, tassels: Shraddha Kapoor looks ethereal in Falguni Shane Peacock bridalwear, sets the tone for upcoming wedding and festive season

Shraddha Kapoor is an absolute stunner, and the petite Saaho actor looks ethereal in almost everything she wears. Most recently, Shraddha graced the cover of Falguni and Shane Peacock’s Peacock Magazine for the month of November, and the designer duo shared glimpses of the Baaghi actor all dressed up in the most gorgeous of traditional Indian wear along with snippets of her interview. In the first image posted on the designer duo’s Instagram handle, Shraddha can be seen in an ivory-based, silver embroidery lehenga with applique work in fuchsia pink, maroon and emerald green. The lehenga is embellished with sequins, crystals and beads to form floral and bird motifs, traditional arches, grids as well as geometric patterns. The lehenga was accompanied by a full-sleeved blouse featuring similar work as a tulle dupatta with tassel detailing. In the caption, Shraddha was quoted saying, “I love how Falguni Shane Peacock’s design speaks for themselves and stands out. They are quirky, unique and extremely beautiful. I have a huge inclination towards intricate details and strong colours; and their designs have it all.”

In another image, where Shraddha is seen wearing a grey lehenga with pink, yellow, turquoise and mauve silk thread work details, as well as embellishment in the form of peacock motifs and traditional arches using crystals, beads, sequins and pearls. The deep-necked blouse with cut-out sleeves featured tiny hanging beads at the bottom of the blouse and sleeves, the look was completed with a tulle dupatta. Along with the image, Shraddha was quoted, “I am grateful that I get an opportunity to celebrate festivals in full swing. Being a festival person, I go all out during Ganesh Chaturthi, Gudi Padwa, Diwali and many more. I love traditional attire, and festivals give me an opportunity to be at my dressy best,” The designer duo dubbed the Ashiquii 2 actor as ‘Couture’s New Afflatus’.

In another series of posts, Shraddha was seen looking gorgeous in a stunning red raw silk bridal lehenga with fuchsia pink, emerald and mint green silk and metal thread work detailing. Other embellishments included crystals, stones, beads and sequins on floral and elephant motifs, as well as baroque detailing.

The full-sleeved handcrafted blouse of the lehenga featured grid work and floral motifs with emerald green stone tassel details, along with a red tulle dupatta with scallop borders and tassels. Shraddha also carried a unique triangle-shaped potli bag in matching colour and embroidery. In the post Shraddha divulged, “For me, classic and elegance instantly makes one feel as though they have arrived.”

In October, Shraddha had walked as the showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock at India’s first-ever digital couture week. She had posted images of herself with the caption, “I will stand by my words and repeat that if I could, I would live in this gorgeous lehenga for the next 7 days straight!Loved walking for Falguni Shane Peacock at FDCI’s first-ever digital India Couture Week 2020 as their showstopper! Thank you Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock for dressing me up in this dreamy couture!” Falguni and Shane were recently in the Maldives with Katrina Kaif for an upcoming joint project with Kay Beauty by Katrina.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter