Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Fashion and Trends / Covid-19: Gap struggles with out-of-fashion styles, to close stores in some European countries after lockdown slump

Covid-19: Gap struggles with out-of-fashion styles, to close stores in some European countries after lockdown slump

Facing competition from fast-fashion companies and sales slump courtesy Covid-19 lockdown, Gap brand stores in Europe expected to close down in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland and Italy by mid-2021.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 09:12 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz,

Gap looks at closing stores in some European countries (Twitter/Gap)

Gap Inc is considering closing stores in some European countries, as the apparel retailer looks to save cash while dealing with a sales slump brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and competition from fast-fashion companies.

The San Francisco-based company, which had 129 Gap brand stores in Europe at the end of July, said late on Tuesday options being explored include the possible closure of outlets in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland and Italy by mid-2021.

The move comes as Gap struggles with out-of-fashion styles, which has pushed shoppers towards apparel brands like Zara and H&M. The coronavirus crisis has compounded troubles by stifling sales at brick-and-mortar sales across the globe.

However, online sales of Gap Inc’s Old Navy and Athleta brands have surged since the start of the pandemic.



The company also said it was reviewing its warehouse and distribution model and its Gap and Banana Republic-owned e-commerce operations in Europe.

Parts of Gap’s European business could be transferred to third parties in a partnership model, the company said.

Earlier this year, Gap said it planned to close over 225 unprofitable Gap and Banana Republic stores globally as a part of a restructuring plan.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nag anti-tank missile ready to be inducted, SANT missile test-fired from Balasore
Oct 22, 2020 08:54 IST
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
Oct 22, 2020 06:21 IST
ISRO releases draft policy to regulate space communication by private players
Oct 22, 2020 08:59 IST
LIVE: 98,670,363 samples tested thus far for Covid-19, says ICMR
Oct 22, 2020 10:16 IST

latest news

For 3rd consecutive day, active Covid-19 cases in India below 7.5 lakh
Oct 22, 2020 10:17 IST
JKBOSE 10th result 2020 for Jammu division exam declared at jkbose.ac.in, here’s direct link
Oct 22, 2020 10:11 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Oct 22, 2020
Oct 22, 2020 10:11 IST
Train services resume on Kalka-Shimla section after seven months
Oct 22, 2020 10:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.