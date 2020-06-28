Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / Covid-19: Market situation for textiles recovering, say texpreneurs

Covid-19: Market situation for textiles recovering, say texpreneurs

Low-end goods, essential goods and value-for-money goods in the textile sector are moving well in the Covid-19 situation but fashionable apparels that depended on showrooms are yet to make a recovery, say Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF).

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 14:39 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Saumya Sharma, Coimbatore

The market situation of textiles is slowly and gradually recovering, even as the impact of Covid-19 is massive and the recovery would be gradual. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

Low-end goods, essential goods and value-for-money goods in the textile sector are moving well in the Covid-19 situation but fashionable apparels that depended on showrooms are yet to make a recovery, Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) said on Friday.

The export orders are on a medium performance-level now but the order-enquiry for the next quarter is good, ITF convenor Prabhu Damodharan told reporters at a virtual press conference here.

On the whole, the market situation of textiles is slowly and gradually recovering, even as the impact of Covid-19 is massive and the recovery would be gradual, he said.

The federation has advised and cautioned its members to scale-up production only after analysing the demand, he said.



There was a good opportunity for Indian textile products to enter Japan market in the near future and ITF has spoken to its members and 51 have expressed interest to make products for this promising market, he said.

After analysing the clothing and textile requirements of Japan, Indian textiles manufacturers would enter the market, he said.

Stating that the MSME financial package from the Centre had been helpful in increasing liquidity, Damodharan said people with the eligibility criteria had easy access to get this package benefits.

When asked about the progress of ITFs ‘India for Sure,’ a project that pitches India as an ethical partner for sourcing fashion goods with Tamil Nadu textile sector as the base, he said data has been collected from 140 companies and in another few days 100 more would be collected.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Karnataka waives institutional quarantine for Delhi, Tamil Nadu returnees
Jun 28, 2020 15:14 IST
33 new cases take BSF’s Covid-19 tally to 944; death toll at five
Jun 28, 2020 15:10 IST
Skipping Sikh awarded by British PM for fundraising efforts
Jun 28, 2020 15:04 IST
Covid-19 linked to increased risk of stroke: Study
Jun 28, 2020 14:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.