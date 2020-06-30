Covid-19 pandemic: Designer Anavila Misra donates masks for local post personnel

Mumbai-based fashion designer Anavila Misra donated masks to the Post Master General of Mumbai on Monday to support local postmen and women who are working tirelessly through the coronavirus-led lockdown. Misra and her team delivered the first batch of 200 masks last week at her local post office in the Khar suburb and will continue to make more.

The designer’s statement on Instagram read, “We have been using the Indian postal service since the very beginning to deliver our fabrics and receive work from remote clusters of India. “They have been an integral part of our brand and it’s indeed humbling to be of some service to the frontline warriors of Indian postal service who have shown utmost commitment towards the nation and its people during these difficult times.”

The masks, which are washable and reusable, are made from linen and lined with soft mulmul as the inner layer. Swati Pandey, the Postmaster-General, Mumbai, said though 36 members of the postal fraternity were diagnosed with COVID-19 and five of them succumbed to the virus, the corona warriors of India Post are braving the pandemic, by delivering more than 24,000 kg of medical equipment and PPE kits to the hospitals and medical units.

“During the lockdown phase, the corona warriors of India Post Mumbai delivered more than a pension value of Rs 57,96,4390 to the senior citizens, most of them to the doorsteps of the pensioners in order to ensure complete quarantine to them.

“We empathised with the migrant workers and helped them to transfer money instantly to their families in Bihar, UP and West Bengal through the Aadhar Enabled Payment System service of India Post Payment Bank. We at India Post, Mumbai are working tirelessly to ensure prompt and unabated service to individuals amid COVID-19,” Pandey added.

Previously, designers Anita Dongre and Masaba Gupta also produced masks to contribute in India’s fight against the virus.

Masaba, the designer behind House of Masaba, took to her Instagram to launch her initiative Maskaba in mid-April. She shared some photos of the non-surgical masks, writing, “Changing gears for some time In the wake of the current pandemic and lockdown across the country, all operations at the House of Masaba came to a halt.While the damage that this will do is immeasurable at this point, my hope is to keep my chin up by doing my bit to help my country instead-in this time.”

The designer went on, “We have started the production of non-surgical masks for donation at a production facility keeping all hygiene and safety standards in mind. These masks are washable and reusable. The masks are being made from fabric that was meant for garments, at one of our production vendors. The team is small- with 3 workers who live at this same facility in quarantine and we are making sure the workers are being paid, and are taken care of.”

Anita has not only been producing masks and donating them, but also donated Rs 1.5 crores towards a medicl fund in the fight against Covid-19. The money would go towards a medical fund to support the small vendors and self-employed artisans working with her amid the coronavirus outbreak.In March, the designer took to her Instagram and released a statement, “A lot has changed in the last few days... Among the people who are likely to be most affected by these changes are the small vendors and self-employed artisans who contribute to the work you love and admire.”

The statement continued, “Considering the swiftness of the crisis, we recognise that not many of them will have resources to cover a potential medical emergency. It is for this reason that the Anita Dongre Foundation has decided to set up a dedicated fund of Rs 15 million, to support any medical treatments arising during these troubling times.”

(With inputs from PTI)

