Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / Covid-19: Sabyasachi’s Mumbai outlet to reopen with safety measures intact

Covid-19: Sabyasachi’s Mumbai outlet to reopen with safety measures intact

The fashion designer, famous for his vibrant and eclectic styles said the Mumbai stores will resume its operations, however, they have limited to only phone and WhatsApp video consultations for the time being.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 11:53 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Saumya Sharma, Mumbai

Sabyasachi, who has designed signature outfits for a slew of Bollywood movies and stars, shared the information through a written statement posted on Instagram. (Sabyasachi Official/Instagram)

Following relaxation in the COVID-19 lockdown, celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Wednesday announced the reopening of the store’s Mumbai outlet, in accordance with the safety measures to prevent coronavirus spread.

Kolkata-born designer, who is famous for his vibrant and eclectic styles said the Mumbai stores will resume its operation, however, they have limited to only phone and WhatsApp video consultations for the time being.

Mukherjee who has designed signature outfits for a slew of Bollywood movies and stars, shared the information through a written statement posted on Instagram.

 



While giving out further details, such as phone numbers, time, and date to contact, the designer stressed that “all order pickups will remain contactless.”

ALSO READ: Sabyasachi Mukherjee opens up about his battle with depression, failed suicide attempt and how Madonna inspired him

Earlier in March, like many other institutions, the coronavirus crisis had compelled Indian fashion couturiers, including Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and others-- Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, and Rohit Bal to temporarily shut down their stores across the country.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Some grandparents and grandkids can hug again as lockdown lifts
Jun 11, 2020 13:22 IST
Penguin trailer: A thriller about a serial killer preying on young children
Jun 11, 2020 13:18 IST
Health scam, slow pace of development amid corona crisis dominate Himachal BJP meeting
Jun 11, 2020 13:16 IST
Is it safe to go swimming during the coronavirus pandemic?
Jun 11, 2020 13:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.