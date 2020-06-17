Daniel Grieder, ex-Tommy Hilfiger boss to become new Hugo Boss CEO

Hugo Boss, the German fashion house, has appointed former Tommy Hilfiger boss Daniel Grieder as its next chief executive, it said on Tuesday. Grieder, the former CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe, will start on June 1, 2021 and succeed Mark Langer, who is stepping down on Sept. 30, 2020 after serving as CEO of Hugo Boss since May 2016, the group said. Finance chief Yves Mueller will serve as the management board’s spokesman in the interim period, it added.

“Daniel Grieder was our top choice for the position of CEO at Hugo Boss,” Hugo Boss Supervisory Board Chairman Hermann Waldemer said in a statement.

“His international expertise, charismatic personality and extensive global experience in brand management, product, distribution, marketing, and digitalization make him the ideal candidate. He possesses all the qualities required to steer Hugo Boss back to sales and profit growth, and to increase the desirability of our brands for end-consumers.”

According to media reports, Daniel Grieder is very excited, and said, “Hugo Boss is a fantastic organization. I’m arriving at an exciting time and eagerly looking forward to making my contribution to the further evolution of this German fashion icon. The company has very considerable potential.” Hugo Boss had earlier this month said it was in talks with the 58-year-old Grieder.

Writing about his journey at Tommy Hilfiger, Grieder took to his Instagram and posted, “ When I started at @TommyHilfiger in 1997, I was an entrepreneur through-and-through: always searching for new challenges, jumping into exciting opportunities and constantly asking myself the question, “what’s next?” I never could have imagined then that I would spend more than 23 years answering that question over-and-over again at one company. But this is a special organization. One that has grown through many phases, stayed curious about the future, and always pushed for cutting edge innovation. In the midst of this seismic shift in our industry, it recently became clear to me that we are at a natural turning point and are in a unique position to make a change that I believe will launch a new era for the brand. This change involves my stepping down as CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, and departing the PVH family to pursue other interests. It is a wonderful feeling to be able to announce that I will pass my responsibilities to Martijn Hagman, our current COO, Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe and CFO, Tommy Hilfiger Global, effective today, June 2, 2020. He has been a true friend, trusted confidant and reliable co-pilot on the last 12 years of this phenomenal 23-year journey.

He went on, “Today, what I want to say most is THANK YOU! Thank you to all our world-class teams in every region and country for all that you do every day to drive us forward. Thank you to all of my colleagues past and present who have supported and worked alongside me. Thank you to our partners around the world for your collaboration. Thank you, Manny Chirico and the @PVHCorp. team for your trust and confidence in the last decade of unbelievable milestones. And lastly, thank you to @ThomasJHilfiger - you continue to inspire my future-focused mindset and I am lucky to call you a friend.”

(-With inputs from Reuters)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter