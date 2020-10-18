Day 4: style notes on inclusivity and romanticism

S&N by Shantanu and Nikhil

Titled The Declaration 2034, the collection took inspiration from the sartorial military aesthetics. Crafted in a classic palette of navy, olives and blacks, the push on styling techniques made the outing rather visually striking. The fashion film was intriguing as the designer duo kept storytelling in mind. They also celebrated androgyny as they showed a shot of a male model strutting in heels.

Samant Chauhan

In a sharp contrast to Chauhan’s previous outings — dominated by whites, orange — this collection was an ode to vibrant hues. An interesting interplay of bold hues from blues and yellows to purples and reds stood out. Asymmetric hemlines, tulle accentuated gowns and sheer ensembles came kissed with his signature metallic embroidery.

Bloni

Designer Akshat Bansal proved through his fashion film that India is at par with the fashion films being made by international designers during the recent fashion weeks. Titled Allogamy, the collection revolved around the vision of cross-pollination. The use of hybrid aesthetics in designs made it all the more attention-grabbing. We loved the oversized metallic jackets.

Ashish N Soni

Addressing a key issue confronting us, the designer presented a thought-provoking film that supports the Black Lives Matter movement. Being brought up in Africa, he never saw them as people of colour, so to make inclusivity stronger, he chose to blend his minimal design with a far-reaching message to end systemic racism.

Geisha Designs by Paras & Shalini

This fashion film titled Bloom in Love urged us to start enjoying life. Set against a lush green backdrop, the digital showcase felt dreamy, with soft easy-breezy dresses emanating unmistakable romantic vibes. The merry floral prints epitomised freedom.

Tisharth by Shivani

The designer paid tribute to the woman of today, who stays connected to her inner self and others. Neon hues along with the metal buckles and chains lent an edgy touch to the clean silhouettes. Straight sleek hair with dewy make-up lent these ensembles a chic finish.

Nidhi Yasha

Flowy fabrics, cinematic silhouettes just like the cascading water is something the designer was inspired by. The collection gloried thanks to accents like fringes, ruffles and metallics. Soft prints, plunging necklines and dramatic sleeves hit the right style notes.

Nikita Mhaisalkar

Soak in the cultural tapestry of Turkey through this artisanal romp. Traditional Baroque embroidery gained focus and textures and story of the prints of the carpets made this outing a riot of hues. From printed pantsuits teamed with beaded bralettes to maxi dresses and layered outfits, one can take many style cues from this line.

Virtues

The collection, titled Indian High, underscored the label’s fondness for the ancient handloom technique of Mashru. Layering was executed flawlessly with robes, jackets and anarkalis teamed with skirts, jumpsuits, and comfort-fit trousers. A hint of mirror work further added shine to the ensembles.

Nikhita - Mynah Designs

Inspired by nature, evening pieces in brown and beige took shape into form-flattering gowns and dresses. Satin dresses, a batman-sleeved embroidered gown, plunging necklines and trail gowns dominated this line.