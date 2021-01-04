Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / Decoding Print Charming circa 2021

Decoding Print Charming circa 2021

Menswear experts suggest ways to rock head-to-toe printed ensemble with elan 

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 21:37 IST

By Manish Mishra, Hindustan Times

A model in a Casablanca AW 20-21 head-to-toe printed ensemble (Photo: Instagram/CasablancaBrand)

If you’re looking for sartorial inspo to live it up at the beginning of 2021 then there’s plenty of graphic prints and statement patterns to pick from. From the printed suits, shirts and trousers to vibrant socks and statement turtlenecks — it’s all about owning the head-to-toe print game. Look no further than Louis Vuitton’s soothing cloudscape print suits or Off-White’s wine bottles popping off or back home Karrtik D’s paisley printed suits which radiate an unmistakable dandy vibe.

Tanisha Rahimtoola Agarwal, Founder, Curato.in suggests styling a printed pantsuit with a white shirt and a pair of solid velvet loafers. “The likes of Payal Singhal, Ajay Kumar, Shivan & Narresh and No Grey Area have nailed the print trend on the head with their own signature take. Having two separate prints in the same look is a style that is very niche. I personally feel it may be more runway or editorial friendly. But for those looking to experiment, even if the prints are different on the T-shirt/jacket and trousers, they should have one similar component,” suggests Tanisha.

 

The trick is to pick prints in the same colour palette like opting for florals, geometric or graphic in the same family of hues! “Always use accessories to tie two separate prints in together, it should flow well. This print play complements anyone who is looking to bring alive their inner quirk,” she adds.  



 

Sandeep Gonsalves, Co-Founder and Director, Sarah & Sandeep suggests, “For Indian men, double breasted suits with print on print designs are truly a bold and powerful look. Additionally, the accessories are no more an add-on but they are part of the look so minimal black bow ties won’t do the trick. Patterned tone on tone bow ties will make a huge impact and if you want a touch of the extraordinary, make sure to add a brooch that is personalised to the entire look. With this look, a well fitted satin shirt will not look out of place and will definitely add some flair.” 

manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers adamant on repeal of farm laws demand: Agri min on why talks failed
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Bird flu confirmed in dead migratory birds in Himachal; outbreak reported in four states now
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri

latest news

Mexican president offers asylum to Julian Assange
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
2nd Test: South Africa close in but Sri Lanka still fighting
by Associated Press
CIA’s new recruitment website aims to diversify spy agency
by Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma
115 people, over 17000 livestock killed in cyclones in 2020: IMD
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.