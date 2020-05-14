Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor: Throwback to the best celebrity looks in red

The Power of Red: From minimal dresses to voluminous gowns, pantsuits to co-ords, separates to street style, red is one of the choicest colours even when it comes to fashion. Best celebrity looks in red and how to wear the colour. Read on. (Instagram)

Style icon Audrey Hepburn once said that there is a shade of red for every woman and it stands true in so many ways. Red is one go-to colour when it comes to experimenting with textures, patterns, silhouettes and cuts. The appeal is powerful and distinctive even though many hesitate to explore the colour palette, it stands as one of the fiercest and strong hues in the style domain be it on or off the runway. International designer labels like Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Emporio Armani, Fendi, Giambattista Valli, Givenchy, Gucci, Max Mara, Marc Jacobs, Balenciaga, Calvin Klein, Prada among others have created some of the most iconic looks in the colour palette. Indian designers like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Gaurav Gupta, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Gauri and Nainika, Masaba Gupta have also shown big love to this much-admired colour be it traditional wear or contemporary style.

Bollywood actors like Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday among other style symbols in the film industry have worn some of the most stunning looks in red be it at weddings, public functions, awards, film screenings and interviews and it remains to be one of the most powerful colours in fashion. From minimal dresses, to voluminous gowns, pantsuits to co-ords, separates to street style, red is one of the choicest colours even when it comes to the millennials. Even on the accessories and make-up front, the colour is quite experimented with in the past few years.

Red has mostly been considered one of the colours that work better when it comes to traditional silhouettes and ethnic wear but that is not the case. The bold tone left quite a mark in on modern wear as well. From magnificent couture to street style, ready-to-wear to day-to-night looks, workwear to customised fashion, the colour continues to rule the stylebook.

How to wear the colour?

If you haven’t yet explored red in terms of your wardrobe, go ahead and give it a shot as Bill Blass said, “When in doubt, wear red.” Begin with accessories and pair it up with soft tones as well as bold ones. You can pair it up with denim, cotton, linen, and any other texture that works for you.

Pick your favourite tones of red and see how would you like to incorporate it in your daily as well as party wear. There are many shaded to pick from be it cherry, rose, crimson, pale red, candy, berry, garnet, wine, scarlet and there are quite of bit tones worth looking at. Go ahead and give it try and stand out.

