Deepika Padukone’s all white sharara at Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Diwali party is perfect for low-key festivities amid coronavirus lockdown

Deepika Padukone, who has been MIA both on social media and otherwise, was recently spotted for the first time in a while as she attended the Diwali bash at Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi’s house. The Chhapaak actor looked gorgeous as she made a maskless appearance outside Siddhant’s residence in Mumbai in a pearly-white sharara set. The ensemble was quite different from the usual shararas one sees, and this Ritika Mirchandani number had a kurti with full sleeves and a peplum flare, white the sharara was fitted at the thigs and flared at the bottom. And this gorgeous pearl-white ensemble costs Rs 89,000. Deepika skipped the dupatta, and given the big shoulders and peplum style of the kurti, this was a great idea. Deepika wore minimal make-up as usual, sporting a subtle smokey eye, highlighted skin and nude lips. She had her hair in a low bun, wore diamond studs in her ears and cream-coloured pumps to complete the look. And like most of her white ensembles, from sarees and gowns to salwar kameez and pantsuits, Deepika looked like an absolute stunner as she headed for the Diwali bash. The Bajirao Mastani actor carried a creamish, white Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) clutch with gold detailing in her hand.

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi ( Varinder Chawla )

Deepika is also celebrating her second wedding anniversary with husband and actor Ranveer Singh today, which also happens to be Diwali. Ranveer, who never misses a chance to showcase how smitten he is with Deepika, took to his Instagram to share unseen photographs from their wedding ceremony along with the caption, “Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary meri guidya @deepikapadukone.”

Much like the rest of their wedding celebration outfits, the couple was seen in co-ordinated outfits in the photograph too. Both Ranveer and Deepika were seen in floral printed kurtas and churidars by ace couturier Sabyasachi Mukherji, Deepika is seen wearing a dupatta with hers and Ranveer a Nehru jacket.

