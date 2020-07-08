Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria, Priyanka Chopra: Celebrities share their skin care routines, tips

Bollywood actors seems to age much slower than most of us, be it because of their extensive self-care routines and workouts, or from treatments and surgeries. With hectic schedules that involve running between different locations all day, tons of travel and getting layers and layers of makeup applied, Bollywood celebrities go through quite a bit when it comes to their skin. Yet somehow, they still manage to have glowing flawless skin which looks meticulously hydrated and young. As such, skin care is up to what suits you best, for some products can do wonders and for others, home remedies work best.

Having a skincare routine is very important, especially in your twenties because that’s when wrinkles first begin to appear. The effect of the harmful UV rays from the sun and the high levels of pollution that we are living in have a very bad effect on your facial skin, causing it to age. It is best to follow a skincare routine that suits your skin type the best. Here’s how your favourite celebrities, from Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, to Tara Sutaria and Jahnvi Kapoor get their skin to glow. Read on:

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s personal skin care routine involves drinking copious amounts of water and to avoid using too many products. In an interview with Vogue, India, Deepika said that she is very particular about removing her makeup and cleaning out her skin before bedtime. “No matter how tired I am or how hectic my day has been, I always make it a point to take it off.” Deepika’s makeup preference leans towards matt and nude shades.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

With or without makeup, Kareena Kapoor is a timeless beauty with her chiselled cheekbones and gorgeous eyes. Kareena gets her glow from applying honey on her face every day. She also swears by almond oil mixed with yoghurt for clear, healthy looking skin for days on end. The mixture can be applied all over the body for moisturised skin with an even tone all over.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra follows her mother’s home-made remedies for all sorts of skin problems. She told Vogue, India, “I’m committed to following a proper skin care routine because of how badly I mistreat my skin – wearing makeup all day, harsh lighting, etc.” Priyanka believes in applying coconut oil on her body before going to bed as it helps the skin soften. She is also an avid user of hydrating sheet masks.

Tara Sutaria

The Marjaavaan and SOTY 2 actor has been a makeup enthusiast since an early age and now is the brand ambassador for Bobby Brown India. Despite her keenness on beauty and makeup products, she likes to go for home made products when it comes to skin care. To Vogue she said her go to mask is one that her grandmother makes, “There’s this face mask that I love that my grandma makes. It has yoghurt, turmeric, chickpea flour and honey. I leave it on for like 15-20 minutes and then wash it off; it makes my skin glow and look brighter almost immediately.”

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi follows a strict skin care routine to ensure that her skins keeps looking flawless no matter what time of day. Janhvi is a firm believer in her mother, Sridevi’s, natural home remedies for perfect skin. She uses leftover fruit to massage her face as the antioxidants present in the fruit help in clearing the skin, it also works as a natural moisturiser. “Who says that fruits are just for breakfast? Whatever leftover [fruit] we had from breakfast, we’d put on our face,” reveals Janhvi to the ‘Be Fit and Fine’ magazine.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma takes her skin care a few steps further by adding that a proper diet and exercise are key to keeping your skin and hair healthy. Everything you eat can directly show on your skin, for example if your diet in high in oil content, it can cause pimples, etc. Anushka Sharma believes in drinking huge amounts of water during the day and inculcating healthy foods in her diet. She also advocates applying mashed bananas on the skin as it has high vitamin content.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor, aside from her basic toning, cleaning, and moisturising, trusts the professionals for providing the best skin care. She swears by spa days as the best way to relax and unwind after a hard day’s work. Sonam Kapoor also stresses the importance of sunblock in keeping your skin looking fresh and glowing.

Katrina Kaif

In an interview with Vogue, Katrina mentioned that since her skin is exposed to all kinds of makeup products, she makes it her priority to put on a good moisturiser base and loads of sunscreen before stepping out for the day. Her skin care routine is ensuring that, “I always remove every speck of make-up, not just before retiring for the night but otherwise as well.”

