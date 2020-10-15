Deja vu, much?

One can’t picture a fashion season without stories around imitations, copies and deja vu. And the Spring Summer 2021 edition of Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week is no different. Designer Ranna Gill’s feathery eye lashes in her showcase at Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week instantly brought to mind Maison Valentino Spring Summer couture 2019 show’s feather rimmed eyes by makeup maven Pat McGrath seen on the likes of Kaia Gerber. When we contacted Ranna, she admitted that she was inspired by the Valentino eyes though she claims that tweaked the feathery treatment in her outing. ”Valentino was the reference point as I had loved that show. However, back then these statement eyes didn’t speak to me the way they did during the trying past seven months of pandemic. I’ve been dreaming of flowers and feathers and hence depicted them in my collection,” says Ranna.

Valentino

Ranna insists that a lot of things in fashion like a pair of acid washed denims or a crop top are derived from somewhere or other. “There’s always a reference point. And for me these feathery eyes spoke to me when I was confronting the pandemic,” she adds.

When we contacted the show’s makeup artist Ambika Pillai, she too accepted that the Maison Valentino was the brief given to her by the designer. “Yes, the Valentino show was definitely was on the moodboard but most beauty looks are more often than not derived from somewhere,” says Pillai.

It’s surprising though that the ‘tribute’ finds no mention in any of the show notes or captions of designer’s show.