Dhoni’s beard style and biceps capture IPL viewer’s imagination 

The cricketing legend’s new beard style is a fusion between Balbow and Martin Chops.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 21:21 IST

By Manish Mishra, Hindustan Times

A section of style watchers observe that his beard in a way reminds one of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine avatar and also of Rober Downey Junior’s goatee.

Trust the dashing and dynamic MS Dhoni to always hit the right style notes. Whether it was the time when he sported long locks or when he went completely bald, his stylistic experimentations have always added to his multi-layered persona.

Of late, his bulging biceps and statement beard which accents his chiselled jawline have been the talking point as he leads Chennai Super Kings into the Dream11 IPL opener against Mumbai Indians.

A section of style watchers observe that his beard in a way reminds one of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine avatar and also of Rober Downey Junior's goatee.

Jay Kishan Pawar, Master Barber and trainer at Truefitt and Hill opines that “Dhoni’s beard is a fusion between Balbow and Martin Chops - a tad reminiscent of the iconic Wolverine look. There’s an interesting connection between moustache and beard making it a bit of a gunslinger look.”



Makeup artist Clint Fernandes says, “He got a very nice jawline and knows how to pronounce it with the right macho beard. Also, it has a bit of an R&B connotation.

It’s definitely suiting him as it lifts his cheekbones. Besides, the muscle definition on the arms and shoulder definitely adds to his overall appeal.”

Stylist Akshay Tyagi quips, “Dhoni is in excellent shape and worked hard on his physique and his off-the-wall beard brings out his innate raw masculine appeal.”

