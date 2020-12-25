Disha Patani to Soha Ali Khan: Take style cues from divas for your virtual Christmas party look

Dressing up and getting ready is the pick-me-up that works every time. Whenever you are feeling low, getting into your favourite outfit releases the much-needed endorphins and that is why you should do that on Christmas as well even if you are not going out anywhere to party. Plan a video call with your loved ones, dress up and prepare yourself a hot cup of cocoa and believe us when we say this, this low-key Christmas might just turn out to be one of the best ones that you’ve had.

Of course, you would need a stunning outfit for that video call and assembling one at the very last moment can sometimes get tough. Therefore, to help you with your Christmas outfit, we have come up with a list of celebrities that are slaying their festive wardrobe this season. You can totally take inspiration from them and look for something similar in your collection. Without further ado, let’s start with some of the most stunning Christmas outfits of 2020.

Disha Patani

The actor went with a basic black mini dress. There is one of these in every wardrobe and you can never go wrong with the colour black. The bodycon spaghetti strap dress is a great idea for the Christmas party. Team it with on-point eyeliner, a glossy lipstick and wavy side-parted hair and you are good to go. Tiger Shroff is also a fan of Disha Patani’s dress.

Samantha Akkineni

If an all-black dress is not your vibe for the festivals, then you should take some cues from Samantha Akkineni and opt for a multicoloured one adorned with layers and satin bows. A breezy comfy dress for the virtual family gathering is an ideal pick for the night. Team it with subtle makeup and statement earrings and that is all that you need.

Soha Ali Khan

Christmas and a bright red outfit go hand-in-hand and Soha Ali Khan is teaching us the right way to slay the colour. For the Christmas eve dinner at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s home, the mother-of-one opted to wear a beautiful bodycon red midi dress. Soha accessorised the look with drop earrings and added the extra elan by pinning her slightly wavy hair behind her ear.

Esha Gupta

If you are not a fan of dresses, Esha Gupta is teaching you the correct way to mix boardroom aesthetics with after-party vibe. Just like the actor, throw in a sheer shimmery top and team it with a pair of well-fitted wide-legged pants. Believe us when we say this, you will be the star of the night.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday also has a great Christmas outfit and it is also the most comfortable one. The Student Of The Year 2 actor recently shared images of herself standing next to a Christmas tree on Instagram. For the pictures, Ananya chose a pair of comfy grey denims which she teamed with a pinstripe pink and red sweater. Do not miss the antlers headband, it is a Christmas must-have.

Which of these outfits do you like best?

