Draped to perfection: Kangana Ranaut asks fans how she looks in yellow in Rs 1.25 lakh saree, wonders where Diljit Dosanjh is

Kangana Ranaut could be going through a storm, but she will do it fashionably. The Thalaivi and Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor who has recently always been in the news for one controversy or the other doesn’t let anything hamper her spirit it seems and is always going about business unfazed. Most recently the actor stepped out for a charity event in Chennai in a gorgeous turmeric yellow silk and organza saree, and like most of her Indian attires she looked absolutely stunning in this Raw Mango number as well. Taking to both her Instagram and Twitter, Kangana shared visuals of herself looking stunning in the saree, on Instagram she captioned the video in which she is seen in the lovely yellow saree sporting a vintage hairdo, deep red lips, heavy earrings, choker and thick eyeliner, “Draped to Perfection.” She had a bit more of a controversial caption for her Twitter feed, in which she was referring to her Twitter feud with actor Diljit Dosanjh over the farmer’s protest in Delhi, she captioned, “Today after working in a 12 hours shift in Hydrabad this evening I flew down to Chennai to attend a charity event, how do I look in yellow? Also Diljit_Kitthe_aa? Everyone is looking for him here on twitter. (sic)”

The saree is named ‘Chinar’ and is priced at Rs. 124,800 on Raw Mango’s website, it features floral butas hand embroidered with zardozi. Kangana opted for a sleeveless blouse in a matching yellow and strappy heels to complete her look. While on the professional front, Kangana announced the wrap up of Thalaivi on Saturday, writing on her Twitter, “And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye, mixed feelings”

However, she is back in the news since Hrithik Roshan’s FIR against her from Cyber Cell was transferred to the Crime Intelligence Unit. Kangana couldn’t help but comment via her Twiter writing, “His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik. Kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye (When will you stop crying over a small affair)?” (sic),