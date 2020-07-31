Eid al-Adha 2020: Unique mehndi designs to try this Bakrid

Mehndi application is one of the most important customs of the Eid festivities. (Unsplash)

Eid al-Adha (also written as Eid ul-Adha), Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or Bakrid, are all the names for the ‘Feast of the Sacrifice’. Bakrid is the second of the two major Islamic holidays observed around the world. Eid al-Fitr, popularly known as Eid or Ramadan Eid falls in the month of May/June every year. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan where Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, recite the Holy Quran, and offer prayers to Allah. Iftar is the meal consumed after evening prayers or Maghrib.

Eid al-Adha falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth month as per the Islamic calendar. Muslims around the world offer prayers at the mosque once the sun has completely risen and as it enters midday (the Zuhr time). The prayer is followed by a sermon by the Imam.

This year, Saudi Arabia is celebrating Eid al-Adha on July 31. According to Delhi’s Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, India will celebrate Eid a day later on August 1. Kerala, however, is celebrating the festival (known as Bali Perunnal) along with Saudi Arabia on July 31.

Eid al-Adha is the celebration of Ibrahim and Ismael’s love for Allah. The sacrifice is meant to be a gesture to show that one is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to prove his love and devotion for the Almighty.

Eid al-Adha celebrations are not complete without a feast consisting of tasty food, rituals, decorations and more. Mehndi application is one of the most important customs of the festivities. Mehndi in various designs adds beauty to the entire essence of Eid celebrations. Mehndi is said to have been a part of our culture and traditional practices for centuries. When henna is applied on the hands, it helps the body to relax and keeps the nerve-endings cool, preventing stress.

Mehndi leaves are antiseptic in nature and so, highly effective in treating fungal and bacterial skin infections.

Instagram is a hub for beautiful designs shared by mehndi artists sharing process, patterns, how to go about it and more. Take a look and get inspired:

You can also opt for mehndi tattoos and glitter stickers incase the traditional method is time-consuming for you. Mix and match patterns for quirky looks and give traditional henna designs a creative twist!

