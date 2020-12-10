Sections
Embrace boudoir chic this party season

It’s time to take the bralette out on the tiles  

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 21:30 IST

By Manish Mishra, Hindustan Times

A boudoir-inspired bralette layered over an evening jacket and a PVC skirt from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (Photo: Instagram/Saint Laurent)

Risque is the new black. Think strappy, think lacey and think lingerie! One look at the autumn winter dresses on the racks and the blog posts popping up on our Insta feeds and one could deduce that negligée is the new LBD. From the strappy accents and corset darts seen at Victoria Beckham and Burberry to the sheer lace bralettes at Saint Laurent and Christopher Kane - it’s all about shedding inhibitions and embracing a daring rebellious spirit. An offshoot of 90s soft grunge, the 2021 version of the style is rather sophisticated.

Kendall Jenner in a Burberry ensemble accented with corset darts ( Photo: Instagram )

A model in a strappy Victoria Beckham dress from AW 20 ( Photo: Instagram )

Stylist Mohit Rai observes that every woman has a slip dress in her closet and it’s time to recontextualise that essential. “Pick an eccentric slip dress and layer it with a faux fur gilet or a leather trench. A jewel-toned leather trench creates a great visual tension when clashed with peekaboo mesh,” says Mohit. 

A lacey dress from Christopher Kane ( Photo: Instagram )

Stylist Divyak D’Souza observes that the whole idea of showing skin is often conflicting here as girls often worry about conservative values. “Having said that, there are enough alternatives for the demure customer like a satin tank top with lace detailing on the neckline. I’d suggest wearing a roomy blazer over it. Pick a boxy 90s style suit with a lacy bra and leyer it it with coloured gemstones. Most importantly, you have to feel confident and own it,” says he. 

