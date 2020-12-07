‘Ending 2020 on a good note’, says Diana Penty dressed as the perfect minimalistic bride in stunning Manish Malhotra concept saree; opens up about dream wedding ensemble, destination

If there is one Bollywood actor who has managed to keep her personal life under wraps as well as stay away from any muckraking that actors are often subjected to, Cocktail fame actor Diana Penty would surely make the list. The actor recently took to her Instagram to share gorgeous snapshots from a recent photoshoot she did with Femina for the cover of their Decemeber issue. In the images Diana can be seen looking as stunning as ever wearing bridal wear in pastel shades, cream tones as well as deep hues that one is used to seeing Indian brides in. However, when asked what Diana’s dream wedding ensemble would be, in the interview she shared very clearly what she did not want. Diana said, “I haven’t thought of anything at all, really. Through all my various modelling assignments and film shoots, I’ve had to play the bride so many times, even if it’s just walking down the ramp as a showstopper sometimes. Wedding outfits are absolutely stunning and gorgeous, but they’re also so heavy.” She went on that she would prefer something light and easy, “I’ve made a mental note to never wear something too heavy. It’s definitely going to be something light, easy and comfortable because I’ve always had a very minimal aesthetic when it comes to my style and life in general. Comfort for me is everything because only then can I have a good time. I don’t want to be tugging at my outfit and, by the end of it, feel my body hurt because of how heavy it is! I really don’t want to be in that position!”

For the cover of the magazine Diana can be seen in a gorgeous heavily embroidered deep necked lehenga choli by Kalki, her look was completed with muted nude make-up, a heavy polki choker and long maala with small pearls hanging like tassels. She skipped the earrings, face and hand accesorries, keeping her hair in a simple loose bun. She captioned the images, “Ending 2020 on a good note. Cover girl for Femina. #FeminaBrides”.

In another image Diana can be seen looking stunning in a gorgeous cream coloured concept saree by Manish Malhotra, featuring a high-necked, ruffled sleeved blouse and a thigh-high slit.

When asked in the same interview what her dream wedding destination is, Diana shared, I haven’t really thought about it, but I generally love the mountains. They’re just beautiful, calm, and therapeutic. It gives me a sense of peace. So, if I could just be surrounded by mountains with just a little nip in the air, I’d be happy.” On the professional front, Diana will soon be seen in the upcoming film Shiddat, which also stars Mohit Raina, Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal.