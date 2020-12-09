Esha Gupta’s winter wardrobe has cosiness mixed with glamour and these pictures are proof

The season of hot chocolates, oversized cardigans and cosy sweaters is here and amid it, Bollywood diva Esha Gupta is teaching us how to rock a winter wardrobe. Whenever we think of winter wear, generally, dark and gloomy colours come to the mind. However, the Baadshaho actor is proving that colours are not season specific and shows fashionistas who to paint their winter look in myriad hues.

Esha has been wearing a lot of colourful sweaters and sharing pictures of the same on her social media handle. She recently shared gorgeous pictures in a lavender button-down cardigan and made headlines. Esha teamed the ribbed sweater with a pair of ribbed light blue sweat pants.

This athleisure look shouts comfort and warmth at the same time and it is perfect for both, chilling at home and going out for brunch. The best thing about this look is that if you want to add this sweater to your collection, it won’t burn a hole in your pocket. The cardigan is from Zara and a similar one from the fast-fashion brand will cost you Rs 2,790.

Seems like blue is Esha’s colour this season. She recently posted another set of pictures in a gorgeous quirky cobalt blue jumper by Indian designer Dhruv Kapoor. The full-sleeved jumper had a screaming monkey hand embroidered on it. Esha teamed the crewneck jumper with a pair of comfy sweats.

Maintaining the quirky look throughout, the actor tied her hair in two top buns and looked adorable. She even accessorised the outfit with a pair of gold hoop earrings and looked radiant sans makeup. If you would also like to add this fun jumper to your wardrobe, we have news for you. It is worth Rs 13,500 on Dhruv’s website.

If you are a fan of the neutral colours, Esha has been slaying them as well. The actor took to Instagram to share pictures wearing a beautiful white ribbed V-neck sweater. She captioned the pictures, “Attract what you expect, reflect what you desire, become what you respect, mirror what you admire (sic).”

She teamed the sweater with a pair of matching comfort-feel cuff trousers. The co-ord set is perfect to laze around in the house while looking chic. Esha styled the outfit with a dewy makeup featuring on-point eyebrows and a nude glossy lip tint. She topped off the look by putting fancy pearl embedded pins in her middle-parted hair and we love this winter look.

Esha’s snug set is by the brand Oysho and is worth Rs 3567 (40 Euros).

That is not all, Esha even posted pictures in a comfy baby pink set that featured a fine knit top with straps teamed with a pair of matching pyjamas. She completed the look with the comfiest looking robe since it is officially the season of cosy robes.

To accessorise the look, Esha went for a delicate gold necklace and left her middle-parted hair down. Her co-ord set is also from the brand Oysho and the robe is worth Rs 2674.81 (Euro 29.99).

Esha’s cosy winter wardrobe is goals and best of all, it involves colours. The fitness enthusiast is quite famous for her sartorial picks and we are inspired by her sexy winter wardrobe. What do you think of her style?

